Institution Seeks Technical Colleges’ Revival

The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers has said that the revitalisation of technical colleges across the country will help in manpower development.

National chairman of the institution, Engr Ugochukwu Nlurumike who said this at the inauguration of the new executive of the Rivers State Institution in Port Harcourt called for the re-introduction of introductory technology course in Junior Secondary Schools, Engr. Nzurumike said that the future of Nigeria depends on technology adding that the government should work out modalities that will enable young Nigerians to acquire knowledge in science and technology.

He described the Port Harcourt chapter as the rallying point of Engineers in Nigeria and charged the new executive to ensure that its promises are kept meanwhile, the new executive of the Rivers state chapter of the institution of mechanical Engineers, says it will establish an auto mechanical workshop in Rivers State.

The State chairman of the institute, Engr. Celestine Ahme who said this, in his inaugural address in Port Harcourt also promised to create a data base and broad information system for every registered mechanical engineer.

He said that the auto mechanic workshop will provide the foundation for industrial growth of the state.

“Auto-Mechanic workshop is where all technicians in Rivers State will have the right certification and standards” adding that the workshop when established will serve the needs of all engineering divisions.

Engr. Ahme also said that the chapter will partner with the Rivers State House of Assembly to enact laws that will improve the quality of infrastructure in the state as well as assist young and upcoming engineers in the area of job placement and professional development.