Institution Seeks Technical Colleges’ Revival

By John Bibor -
The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical  Engineers  has said  that the revitalisation of  technical colleges across the country will help in manpower development.
National chairman of the  institution, Engr  Ugochukwu  Nlurumike who said this at the inauguration  of the new executive  of the Rivers State Institution in Port Harcourt called for the  re-introduction of introductory  technology course in  Junior Secondary Schools, Engr. Nzurumike said that the  future of Nigeria depends on technology adding that the government should  work out modalities  that will enable  young Nigerians to acquire knowledge  in science  and technology.
He described the Port Harcourt chapter as the rallying  point of Engineers in Nigeria and charged the  new executive to ensure that its promises are kept meanwhile, the  new executive  of the Rivers state chapter of the institution  of mechanical  Engineers, says it will establish an auto mechanical workshop in Rivers State.
The State chairman  of  the institute, Engr. Celestine Ahme who said this, in his  inaugural  address in Port Harcourt also promised to create a data base and broad information system for every registered  mechanical  engineer.
He  said that the auto mechanic  workshop will provide the foundation for industrial  growth of the state.
“Auto-Mechanic  workshop is where all technicians in Rivers State will have the right certification and standards” adding that the workshop  when established will serve the needs of all engineering  divisions.
Engr. Ahme also said that  the chapter will partner with the Rivers State House of Assembly to enact laws  that will improve the  quality of infrastructure in the  state as well as assist  young  and upcoming  engineers in the area of job placement  and professional development.

