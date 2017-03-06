INEC, APC Plan To Rig 2019 Polls -Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), is working in concert with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to rig the 2019 general elections.

Wike spoke on Saturday during a “thank you” visit to the people of Etche Local Government Area of the State for their support to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the supplementary elections in the area.

According to the Governor, “INEC is planning to rig the 2019 General elections.

“They claim they are re-deploying the 23 Electoral Officers in the state. But we have authentic intelligence report that INEC has consulted APC and they plan to post pliant Electoral Officers from APC states to Rivers State.

“These pliant Electoral Officers being handpicked from APC states are to help in rigging the elections in 2019.”

He then maintained that no level of fraudulent postings by INEC to the state would lead to a favourable ground for rigging elections.

He added, “If they like, let them post their fathers to Rivers State, we will resist any attempt to rig the 2019 elections in the state. Our people will remain vigilant.

“They can rig in other states, certainly not Rivers State. For us, we must elect our representatives through the democratic process. Nobody will intimidate us.”