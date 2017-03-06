How INEC, APC Plan To Rig 2019 Polls – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has revealed plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2019 election.

Speaking at Etche Local Government Area last Saturday, during a thank you” rally following victory of the PDP in the National and State legislative supplementary elections penultimate week, Chief Wike revealed that the plot is disguised in the form of posting new INEC staff to the state.

By claiming to redeploy INEC staff, Wike averred that the electoral umpire in collaboration with the APC plan to plant staffers who will do the bidding of the opposition party in the state come 2019.

He said, we have authentic intelligence report that INEC has consulted APC and they plan to post pliant electoral officers from APC states to Rivers State”, adding that these pliant electoral officers being handpicked from APC states are to help in rigging the elections in 2019.

The state governor is however optimistic that such posting by INEC in Rivers State will fail, “if they like let them post their fathers to Rivers State we will resist any attempt to rig the 2019 election in the state. Our people will remain vigilant”.

Wike said Rivers people have shown they can resist rigging by electing their representatives through democratic process, and implored INEC and APC to jettison such plans as it will fail.

He tasked the electoral body to commence self cleansing by ensuring that officers at the top are rid of corruption and that all forms of reforms it claim to produce should start from the head.

Besides, he called on security agencies to follow electoral guidelines, as this will engender peace and produce representatives that will represent the interest of their people.

He commended Etched people for standing firm during the supplementary elections, and assured them that they will always benefit from his administration

On his part, member representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Chief Jerome Eke stated that the rerun elections have confirmed that Chief Wike is a true leader and has the support of the people.

Chief Eke noted that, “ they ordered several rerun elections in Rivers State, instead Governor Wike is now more popular as the entire country has realized that he is on ground and control Rivers political space”.

Winners of the Etche State Constituency II, Hon Tony Ejiogu dedicated his victory to Governor Wike for his delivery of projects to Etche people which convinced the people to vote for the PDP.

Meanwhile, Chief Wike has announced the construction of Odufor/Akpaeu/Umuoye Road as a reward to Etche people for voting massively for the PDP during the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency supplementary elections.