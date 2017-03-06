CTC Boss Restores Water Supply To Bolo Community

The caretaker committee chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Daizy Odualaka Tamunoene has restored water supply to Bolo community.

The water was restored a day after she embarked on an inspection visit to the water project on Friday.

Speaking with The Tide during the inspection visit, Mrs Daizy Tamunoene stressed the importance of good drinking water for healthy living, regretting that the people of Bolo community have been living without water for the past four months as a result of faulty sumo-pump that got burnt.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC boss promised to ensure constant supply of potable water to all the communities in the area, assuring that the Ogu water tank would be flushed to ensure that the water is conducive for consumption and to avoid any outbreak of water borne disease.

She further promised that her administration would do everything possible to provide meaningful infrastructure to the people, and enjoined all to keep faith with her administration.

Tamunoene who also paid an unscheduled visit to the Bolo Health Centre expressed disappointment as no staff was found in the office, saying that it was a sad situation.

She warned that henceforth any absentee health worker, would be penalised just as she promised to schedule visits to all the health centres in the local government area.

Other council officials present during the visit include the supervisor for works, Awo Iryene, that of women affairs, Mrs Kate Ibeawuchi as well as the secretary of the council, Mr Cornelius Clem-Inifie.

Collins Barasimeye