Commissioner Refutes Death Claims In Rumuji Explosion

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Prof (Mrs) Roseline Konya has debunked that casualties were recorded in the recent pipeline explosion at Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area.

The Commissioner who said this while reacting to the rumours in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said that she saw no dead bodies during her visit to the scene of the incident.

She also confirmed that there was explosion, but her office cannot confirm the level of destruction done to crops as the incident took place in the forest.

The explosion which allegedly occurred in a facility pipeline belonging to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company was alleged to have led to the death of three persons.

A community source told The Tide that the three dead bodies had been buried in the evil forest, inline with the customs and traditions of the community.

Meanwhile, a community leader in Rumuji, Chief Ndudirim Amadi, has urged for relief materials for communities in the area.

Chief Amadi also said the people are yet to recover from the devastating effect of the explosion.

“I donit know what caused it. But I think it was as a result of heavy pressure on the pipline.It has caused fear in our community”.

Also speaking, the Chairman Community Development Committee (CDC) Rumuodogo, Eze Otti, said his people are yet to recover from the incident.

He claimed that some of his community members have been hospitalized as a result of shock.