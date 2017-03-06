Balogun Rates Kano Pillars High

Kabiru Balogun compares Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Kano Pillars to Spanish giants, Real Madrid.

Balogun joined Kano Pillars at the start of the season from Ikorodu United, who suffered relegation at the end of last campaign.

The midfielder believes there are major differences between the Lagos side and Sai Masu Gida.

“There’s a big difference between [Ikorodu United and Kano Pillars]. Experience no doubt is a major difference between them,” Balogun told newsmen.

“While at Ikorodu United, we had young players who are playing on the big stage in the Nigerian League for the first time, but the results we couldn’t get at the time made things tough.

“Kano Pillars is miles apart from Ikorodu United. Experience is oozing from all departments here, from the technical crew to the players, there’s a huge confidence.

“And such, this environment has helped a young player like myself to settle in well with confidence. On arrival here, I felt it that champions are made here. The fans passion is electrifying.

“They spend big to secure the services of the best players and the expectations is always high. They are like Spanish giant, Real Madrid who spend big and always lift trophies.

“So with all I’ve said you will truly agree with me that Kano Pillars are miles apart from where I was coming from. The support from the Kano State is really amazing so the team’s focus now is to get consistent result,” he concluded.