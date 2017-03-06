Association Moves To Checkmate Ponzi Schemes Fraud

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) has outlined plans to checkmate internet abuse by various forms of Ponzi schemes as MMM, Twinkas, Ultimate Cycle and others.

A statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the National President, NIRA, Mr Sunday Folayan, said that an internal procedural process to manage and deal with such complaints had been set up by the association.

Folayan emphasized that a law enforcement desk has been created to handle complaint on domain name abuse and the association promised working with relevant security agencies to deal with the menace.

The NIRA boss solicited the support of Nigerians, adding that if anybody discovers any form of internent abuse with ng. websites send through email abuse onira.org.ng.

He noted that many Nigerians were being defrauded by various forms of Ponzi scheme operated by fraudsters under various names and platforms.

Folayah said that fraudsters were feeding on peoples’ greed and the poor economic situation to lure more victims into their fraudulent schemes.

NIRA is a Federal Government owned association formed to checkmate internet abuse by fraudsters and despite the association’s warning, Nigerians have continued to patronize different ponzi schemes which came up after the fall of the popular MMM Nigeria.

The Tide source disclosed that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) had estimated that three million Nigerians lost N18 billion in the popular Ponzi scheme MMM in Nigeria.