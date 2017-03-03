Women Surveyors Task Students On Career Choices

Students have been advised in their choices of professions and careers, to be guided by the need to meet emotional needs and particular values, which are often times unconscious.

These needs, such as remaining in a familiar environment or playing a dominant role could propel them to excel in their careers.

The Co-ordinator of the Rivers State chapter of Women-In-Surveying (WIS), Mrs Itekena G. Akpanah stated this yesterday in a career talk organized by WIS at the Model Girls Secondary School, Rumueme in Port Harcourt.

Describing surveying as exciting and the pivot of all other professions, the WIS co-ordinator said however, that prospective surveyors must have a strong aptitude for mathematics and computers, ability to visualize objects, distances and sizes and to work outdoors with precise electronic surveying instruments.

They should also possess strong analytical, organizational and communication skills, ability to work effectively in team environment, tremendous work patience and attention to details and ability to utilize equipment as well as instruments in precise and accurate manner.

Akpanah noted that current economic realities have helped to change the role of women from child-bearing and kitchen management to being productive in all sectors of the economy.

According to her, many women now hold top management positions as School Principals, Provosts of Colleges of Education, Vice Chancellors of Universities, Commissioners of Police, Captains of Industry and Ministers among others.

She described a surveyor as a person with the academic qualifications and technical expertise to determine, measure and represent the land, three dimensional objects, point-fields and trajectories.

The surveyor, she said, possesses the ability to assemble and interpret land and geographically and economically related information and use such information for planning and efficient administration and management of land, sea and other structures thereon.

Other members of WIS including Surv (Mrs) Amina Dienye, Assistant Secretary of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Rivers State and past state Co-coordinator of WIS and Surv (Mrs) Abiola Mafaderun also addressed the students who cheered them in appreciation.

Over 15 women surveyors participated in the career talk during which the group donated customized WIS exercise books to the students and took group photographs with the school’s SS3 students.

The Senior Chapel Mistress of Model Girls Secondary School, Rumueme Mrs B.A Erebi represented the principal of the school, Dr (Mrs) J. C. Obunwo at the event.

WIS is a sub-group of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors.

Donald Mike-Jaja