UK Pledges Assistance For Nigeria’s Economic Growth

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, John Howell said the UK would strengthen and promote its existing relations with Nigeria and also assist the country to achieve its huge economic potential.

Howell, who is on a two-day visit to Nigeria starting February 27 stated this in Abuja in a statement by Joseph Abuku, Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission.

He said that his visit which was the second since 2016 aimed at strengthening and promoting the existing trade relations between the UK and Nigeria.

He said: “On this visit I will take forward engagement on ease of doing business and will specifically discuss with ministers key barriers that impact business and explore UK and Nigerian partnerships.

“UK businesses look to be a key partner in helping Nigeria achieves its huge economic potential.

“The UK is a global centre of excellence in diverse areas including architecture, digital technologies and professional services such as cyber security, fintech and general consultancy services; academia, healthcare, renewable energy, Oil and Gas and mining supply chain,” he said.

He said that Nigerian domestic businesses who partner with UK businesses stood to benefit from skills and technology transfer, economies of scale and access to innovative technologies.

The envoy also said he would be meeting with a range of key stakeholders which include Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Petroleum.

He would also meet with UK and Nigerian business leaders and also officials from the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce

Howel said he would engage with the Nigerian Stock Exchange and encourage continued cooperation between Nigeria’s and British Stock Exchanges and financial institutions as part of an effort to help grow Nigeria’s capital market.

On the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce the Trade Envoy said the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce had made a huge contribution to help facilitate trade between the two nations.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating the hard work of the Chamber and also engaging with Nigerian businesses and learning about their needs and how British expertise can help Nigerian companies grow.

“I will be visiting the Centenary City and discussing opportunities around Nigeria’s ambition to develop future (smart) cities,” he said.