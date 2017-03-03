Tonto Dike Finds Love Again? …Accuses Estranged Husband of Domestic Violence

Recent reports making rounds in the Nigerian entertainment clan has it that Actress Tonto Dike is now in the arms of Rapheal 2kriss. Both of them were alleged to have been spotted together at events on four occasions after she moved out of her matrimonial home.

The new man in the actress life is said to be younger than her. He was said to have played a fatherly role during her son’s birthday party. He was also spotted with her at a wedding in Abuja. They were also seen together at a black tie event. And they both travelled together to Warri where she had a function for her foundation. On the fourth occasion, they were said to have attended an after party together at a club.

The actress alleged that her marriage to her estranged husband was full of deceit and lies. She alleged that her husband abused her domestically and also gave her STD. Tonto Dike is not done exposing the suffering she allegedly endured in the hands of her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill. This time, she is letting loose about the many gifts he gave her and the rumour that he is gay. Her post reads:

“Because I posted stuffs saying what my estranged husband bought for me doesn’t make it true… I used my platform to lie to make him the man he is today …So don’t come at me with the bull shit of enjoying this man’s money… I have not started talking, I will bare, it all, but there is time for everything, I care now for the system because I am no longer naive I am a mother who wants to live long for my child. “I am not a saint and cheating isn’t the only reason I took the forever walk. He is many things but he is not gay. That was a lie from the devil. I was scammed myself. All I did was try to use my platform to bring some one up from where he was. Someone I loved. It is my nature.Unfortunately I picked the wrong one.

Replying to a fan who commented that she should keep details of her marriage private because people are laughing at her, she said, “people can laugh all they want, but the truth remains my marriage was filled with deceit, scam and even had to treat STD while he was married. No marriage is perfect, but mine was based on gross lies and deceit, as well as scam and many more darkness. I loved the man no one begged me to . I take all the blame.”

“They can laugh, as long as I didn’t come out in a body bag. Am Ok. No one knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I have known in marriage. If laughter is all they have, then the Karma that bite me awaits them all. She wrote”.