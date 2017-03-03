Senate To Probe Arms Import

The Nigerian Senate has directed it’s committee on Customs to investigate the recent incident of illegal Importation of 661 sophisticated weapons into the country with a view to unmask those who are behind the nefarious activity of illegal arms dealing and prosecute them irrespective of their social standing.

This was sequel to a motion, sponsored by Senator Hope Uzodinma (Imo West) on the urgent need to stem the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria.

Presenting the motion Senator Uzodinma notified the Senate that the Nigerian Customs seized a truck load of sophisticated rifles illegally imported into the country from China, warning that failure to stop this ugly trend will encourage kidnapping,cultism, cattle rustling,Boko Haram and,armed robbery in the country.

Senator Uzodimma lamented that out of about 1500 identified land borders crossing into Nigeria, only114, covering about 4,000 square kilometers have approved control posts manned by Immigration officials and other security agencies.

According to him over 1, 400 illegal routes are unmanned, which is a sign of grave security implications for the country.

Senator Uzodinma added that the revelation of the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Development report in August, 2016 in Abuja which stated that Nigeria has about 350 million or 70 per cent of 500 million illegal arms, call for serious concern .

The Senator also expressed concerns that most firearms used in the Libyan war and the Arab Spring have been able to find their way into Nigeria through most of the country’s porous borders.

Consequent upon this , the Senate also resolved to mandate it’s Committee on Customs to examine all the processes involved in importation of goods, urging the Federal Government to promote inter agency synergy between security agencies in order to intensify safety in our country.

The Senate further resolved that the committee should extend the probe to alleged cache of arms import in December 2016 at the Tin Can Island Command of the Nigerian Customs from the United States of America, invoicing other such discoveries of arms.

In his remarks on the issue, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, noted that the influx of light and heavy weapons through borders was becoming worrisome as it constitute threat to the peace and security of the country.

Saraki also expressed the hopes that the committee’s findings and recommendations in the expected report would stem future reoccurrence of such ugly trends.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja