RSG Recommits To Access To Justice

Rivers State Governor,Chief  Nyesom  Wike, has declared  that his administration  will  continue  to  invest in the creation  of  access to justice for the people of the state.
Governor Wike  who spoke after inspecting the construction of the Federal High Court  Complex, Port Harcourt  being funded by his administration  noted that access to justice will help in the promotion  of  security.
The governor who  was accompanied  on the inspection  of  projects on Monday by Former Commissioner  of Transport, Chief Glory Emeh, expressed satisfaction  with the quality of work at the project sites.
He inspected the courtrooms, lifts and offices of the complex which is  nearing completion.
Also on Monday, Governor Wike  inspected the Landscaping Architecture at the Airforce overheard bridge, along Port Harcourt Aba road.
He was also at the  Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre.
The governor  assured  that he will  continue  to  deliver on  projects  to improve  the  living condition of the people.

