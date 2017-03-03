NUJ, RATTAWU Flay Bayelsa Radio GM

The Radio Bayelsa Chapels of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Radio Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU), have accused the General Manager of the station, Dr John Idumange of being high handed in his managerial style.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairmen of both unions and obtained by The Tide in Port Harcourt, they urged the General Manager to follow laid down procedures within the civil service to discipline erring staff rather than arresting staff with police and intimidating workers with faceless youths.

The unions leaders asked the General Manager to release the accountant of the Radio station whom he directed policemen from Ekeki Division Yenagoa to arrest him, stressing that such act was unlawful and barbaric especially the alleged whipping of some staff by some youths.

The unions also demanded that Idumange should immediately withdraw the purported employment letters recently issued to some newly recruited persons in the station without due process.

The labour leaders accused the General Manager of double standards in his administration since assumption of office on December 6, 2016, adding that he had said then that the station was over staffed and subsequently redeployed competent staff from the Radio station, therefore the GM has no justification to employ anyone now.

The unions’ statement read “another worrisome dimension to us as unions is the redeployment of eight out of 10 plant engineers from the station to other parastatals leaving only two persons to man the plant”.

“This means they will not run shift nor observe off duty in an environment where radiation is very high practically killing workers daily”.

The statement further explained that, “we are also aware of the alleged over N5 million payroll found which Idumange claims to have uncovered and has referred to the police for investigation”.

They said that ordinarily in line with civil service established procedures, all investigative panel should have been set up or instituted to look into the matter and make necessary recommendation after their findings for management to act upon, but unfortunately the GM had taken the matter to the police.

The unions emphasized that they are not in support of indiscipline but that civil service rules should be strictly adhered thereto by the radio station’s management to discipline erring staff, adding that, the unions representatives should be carried along even in the redeployment of staff to safeguard sacrificing competency on the altar of nepotism sentiment and witch-hunt by management.

Philip Okparaji