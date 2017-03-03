NLC Laments Rising Poverty Among Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has lamented the rising poverty level among the working class in the country due to economic recession and other policies of government.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Organisation of Trade Unions in West Africa (OTUWA) in Abuja recently, the President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that poor policy choices as well as policy inconsistencies have contributed to the widening level of poverty among the working class not only in Nigeria but the West Africa sub-region as a whole.

Wabba explained that, it is sad that the economy has been diversified to give priority to agriculture as citizens are still unable to feed from agricultural produce, stressing that, food sufficiency and security remained a mirage especially to the working class.

The NLC boss further added that, agricultural production methods have stagnated and hardly benefited from inputs of modern science and technology development, stressing that the world has moved so fast in the past few decades with the country failing to keep pace with the modern development.

He said that, the country has not developed the needed tools and improved technology technics in the agricultural sector in order to produce the amount of food the citizens needed.

He challenged policy makers to come out with policies that can facilitate economic growth to save the working class from further degeneration to penury.

Wabba, urged trade unions in the country to proffer alternative policies to government on how to promote economic growth.

The Labour leader stressed that, the working class in the country deserves better wages and job security in the prevailing circumstances in the country without subjecting the workers to excruciating pains.

He said that, labour will never compromise in its consistency advocacy for improved welfare and better working conditions for the workers.

Wabba urged the workers to remain resolute in their determination for better conditions.