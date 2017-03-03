NITAD Stresses Need For Quality Service

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITDA) has stressed the need to enhance responsive governance through quality service.

President and chairman of the Institute’s Governing Council, Janet Jolaso who made this call said the institute’s “2017 Learners Forum” was targeted at inculcating dedication and professionalism in the public service.

Speaking during the NITAD’s yearly seminar on human resource development in Lagos, with the theme, “Private Sector Mindset in Public Service,” Jolaso said there was a need for an attitudinal change among civil servants to bridge the enstranged performance dichotomy between the private and public sectors.

The NITAD boss reasoned that the role of public servants in bringing about good governance could not be over emphasised,even though the private sector was still being more driven and profit oriented.

She expressed the hope that the forum would through experience and successful senior career officers and their counterparts in the private sector, diagnose and calibrates its efficiency indices through prospects and challenges.

According to her, “we hope at the end of the day, to chart a way forward to guarantee a better future through a responsible and responsive public service structure, capable of embracing entrepreneurial spirit, strong enough to support the political class to deliver the dividends of democracy to the citizenry.”