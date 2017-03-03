NEPAD Pledges Transparency In Disbursement Of Empowerment Fund

The New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) has pledged to engage relevant government agencies and civil society organisations in the implementation of its 35 million euros skills acquisition and empowerment fund.

The Chief Executive Officer, NEPAD Nigeria, Mrs Gloria Akobundu, made the pledge at a two-day Stakeholders Meeting on Skills Initiative for Africa on Tuesday in Abuja while fielding questions from the participants.

Akobundu said she would not only ensure that the programme succeeded but also ensure accountability of fund invested in the programme.

She added that NEPAD Nigeria would also work with stakeholders to ensure that the fund was accessed by the appropriate persons.

“We will work with relevant government agencies and Civil Society Organisations to monitor and review the implementation not only to ensure that it is successful but to also promote accountability.

“Under my watch, if this programne is not accessible by the right people, it is better we do not get involved.

“But if we are getting involved, accountability and transparency will be our watch,” she said.

Akobundu also pledged that the programme would be tailored in line with the federal government change agenda and economic diversification.

This, according to her, would include agriculture, poultry and fish farming, among others.

Director, NEPAD Continental, Ms Estherine Fotabong, had disclosed that NEPAD would be investing 35 million euros in youth empowerment and skill development in five African countries within a period of three years.

She listed some of the areas of focus as construction of facilities, rehabilitation and extension of facilities, purchase of workshop equipment and entrepreneurship/mentorship programmes.

Other areas include Information Communication Technology (ICT) based approach to skill development and regional/continental skill competition.

The director said that skill development institutions, vocational institutions, technology-based institutions, apprenticeship training centres, Non-Governmental Organisations, among others, were eligible to apply.