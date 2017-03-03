NEPAD Commits 35m Euros To Skills Dev

The New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) says, it will invest 35 million euros in youth empowerment and skill development in five African countries within a period of three years.

Director, NEPAD Continental, Ms Estherine Fotabong disclosed this, in a paper presented at a two-day Stakeholders Meeting on Skills Initiative for Africa in Abuja, recently.

The title of the paper is “NEPAD’s Role and Short Overview of Priority Continental Programmes’’.

According to Fotabong, the five pilot countries are Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon and South Africa.

She listed some of the areas of focus as construction of facilities, rehabilitation and extension of facilities, purchase of workshop equipment and entrepreneurship/mentorship programmes.

Other areas include Information Communication Technology (ICT) based approach to skill development and regional/continental skill competition.

The director said that, skill development institutions, vocational institutions, technology-based institutions, apprenticeship training centres, Non-Governmental Organisations, among others, were eligible to apply.

“The fund will benefit young people from rural areas especially the less-privileged.

“They will not just be trained but equipped with managerial ability to coordinate their skills and businesses.

“Applicants will be guided and supported with information and material; projects will be selected by a NEPAD-led investment committee.

“Implementation agreement will be concluded between the applicant and NEPAD,’’ she said.

Fatabong explained that there would be three funding windows.

She listed the funding windows as the intercontinental which attracted 1 million euros to 1.5 million euros; large investment projects which attracted 3 million euros, and innovation which attracted 200,000 to 1 million euros.

According to her, the deadline for application to the intercontinental window is May 27, while the deadline for application to the large investment window is the second half of the year.