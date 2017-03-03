Mr Eazi’s “Accra To Lagos” Debuts On World Bill Board

Mr Eazi’s ‘Accra to Lagos’ mixtape which was released on February 10, 2017 has debuted at Number four on the bill board world album charts. He represented the daily resonating Afrobeat sound on the chart with his Iconic cross cultural mixtape.

Accra to Lagos surfaces the root sounds, dialects, energy and styles from the two metropolitan hubs which largely influence his music. It takes the listener on an aural journey from one city to the next, beginning with five tracks reflecting the Ghanaian capital and eventually ending up with five destination tracks from Lagos, all of these on either side of one ‘border’ track which combines elements from both cities.

Prior to the release of the mixtape, Eazi disclosed that he had met Drake and has plans to feature him on future record. He said he is connected with the US Rapper and his team in Toronto Canada. His Mixtape contains collaboration with Toronto base artiste, Big Lean.

Eazi also reveals that he is working one music with people in Drakes Ovo camp and Big Lean is affiliated with Ovo. Drake also introduced him to young Thug and Majid Jordan.

Eazi further stated that he had met Nineteen 85, the co-producer of Drakes phenomenal single ‘One Dance’ which spent ten weeks at the top of the bill board 100 chart and recorded over a billion streams on spotify. Eazi has also recorded two songs with Di Genius who produced ‘controlla’.

The cross cultural artiste has a partnership with Wizkid who was featured in Drake view’s album and got a grammy nomination as a result of how he is working up directly with drake and members of his team. Eazi plans to work with Drake and other members of the Ovo team, he is in meeting with their producers for his next project.