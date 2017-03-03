JUSUN Lauds RSG On Justice Administration

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Rivers State Chapter, has lauded the state government on its support for justice administration in the state.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the chairman, JUSUN, Comrade Sokari George said that the union appreciated the working relationship between the state government and the judiciary, even though the judiciary is an independent arm of government as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended.

Sokari stressed that members of the union are happy with the performance of the State Governor, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in the justice sector as his dispositions have ensured stability in the state judiciary since he assumed office.

He said that the governor’s disposition have proved clearly that he has a matured mind, seasoned administrator and a lawyer of repute who strongly believes in the doctrine of separation of powers.

The JUSUN boss added that the state government has done a lot for the judiciary staff in the state through improvement in their welfare packages and conditions of service, but said much is still needed to be done especially in the area of comfortable accommodations for judiciary staff.

Sokari also commended the state government on the ground breaking ceremony of the foundation laying of the national industrial court (NIC) Port Harcourt division complex and immediate issuance of certificate of occupancy to the president of NIC, Justice Babatunde Adejumo.

He urged the state government to continue to promote the justice sector in the state in the interest of litigants and the public.

The union leader further appealed to the Federal Government to complement the noble role being played by the Rivers State Government in the justice administration to stabilize the judiciary and ensure the effective discharge of its numerous responsibilities without compromising its integrity and independence as a separate organ of government.

Philip Okparaji