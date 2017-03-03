Genevieve Nnaji Weds Secretly, Pregnant for 2nd Child ?

Recent story making rounds in the social media has it that Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has finally fulfilled her wedding dream as family insiders are of the opinion that the actress has secretly married and is pregnant. Though she did not disclose it to anyone, but the wedding and engagement rings found on her confirmed the suspicion.

The source states that actress secretly travelled to an undisclosed Island few weeks ago where she reportedly tied the knot, but the identity of her mystery man is still unknown even as she has been working really hard to keep her affairs from the social media, but no matter how much she tried, her story keeps leaking out as walls they say have ears.

The Nollywood screen goddess is probably the sexiest Nollywood actress ever, she had her first child, Chimebuka when she was 18 years old according to our source and the father of the child is said to be currently residing in the USA.

Genevieve hails from Mbaise in Imo State. He was born in May 3rd, 1979 and started her movie career as a child actress at the age of eight in a now rested popular soap opera and later joined Nollywood in 1998 at the age of 19 where she featured in a popular movie titled ‘most wanted, since then she has featured in several hit movies.

She has inspired a lot of people as she is one of the Nollywood actresses to ever feature on CNN. She has many awards and endorsement deals among which are the face of lux in Africa and ambassador of Ranger Rover Evogue among several others. She has allegedly dated Nigeria’s hip-hop king D’banj.