Four Top Accessories For Men

Gold Watch Nothing commands attention like a gold watch. Everyone should have one in their closet. It doesn’t have to be an expensive gold watch. A gold watch will make you look like a million bucks! However, make sure you choose the right gold tone. You don’t want one that looks fake.

Animal Rings

Let your animal instinct come out! These rings are for those who want to be a little edgier. Wear black t-shirt and black skinny jeans and I guarantee you’ll look like a rock-star. They never go out of style and they don’t fade.

Bracelets

Another must-have accessories are chains bracelet and spikes bracelet. Wear all of them at once. You can never have too many bracelets. If you’re feeling lazy but still want to look somewhat edgy and cool, you can throw on a basic shirt and pair it up with skinny jeans. They will spice up your look! I like to wear all of them at once on my hand.

Pochette

Another item that every man should own is a pochette. You can also call it a business clutch or just clutch. Don’t be afraid to carry it. We’re living in the 21st century. If you can find a vintage one, that’s even better. You can put all of your stuff in there – cellphone, wallet, digital camera, keys … It makes you look more professional and proper. Besides you won’t have to worry about losing your stuff.

Culled from 3b Degrees sleek men.