Federal Poly Matriculates 5,800 Students In Owerri

A total 5,800 students have been admitted into the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State to study various academic disciplines.

In her address, at the 39th matriculation ceremony the Rector of the institution, Dr. (Mrs.) Celestina U. Njoku commended those who were chosen out of 100,000 candidates that applied for admission into the Polytechnic after the long admission search of some of them.

She reminded the newly matriculated students to acquaint themselves with the motto, vision and mission of the Polytechnic which centre on knowledge and skill acquisition; nurturing and sustainability of best technological practices and pacesetting in demand- driven technology and innovations.

She advised the matriculating students to assimilate rules and regulations of the school, noting that the institution has grown from strength to strength.

The Rector stressed the need for the matriculated students to avoid those characters that might hamper their educational pursuit, considering their parental financial expenditures. She admonished them not to accept any devil’s evil tricks that might push them off the track.

She advised them to acquire certain skills in addition to their specialty to enable them succeed in today’s challenging and competitive world, asserting that they should strive to be among the great men and women the institution would periodically produce.

She equally counseled the students to imbibe the existing culture of morality and social values in the school, warning that any perpetration of social vice by any students should not go unpunished.

She reminded parents of the students of the Polytechnic to instill those values that would bring about the positive growth of our country into their children. Those values according to her, include: hardwork, honesty, persistence, commitment and oneness, noting that they must be alive to their financial responsibilities.

She commended the efforts of the Federal Government via TETFund, PTDF and NDDC in assisting the institution infrastructural wise and called our parents to complement such.