Elegance In Drapes

We have always associated drapes with curtains. The grace brought into the living room by the well arranged fabric of usually considerable length makes curtain drapes an irresistible choice.

Similarly, in the fashion world, drape has remained an unbeatable style for as long as one can remember.

The fabrics are gracefully and stylishly folded in front, making the weavrer look very elegant.

The blouse that goes with a drape is generally simple and straight forward. This trendy style is usually accessoried with simple, cute necklaces and bangles.

In terms of the suitable material for this style, there is no restriction, though silk and cotton are advised.

So instead of the conventional wrapper that you have worn for many years, why don’t you try drape for your next outing and be unique. The easy of movement provided by this style is a double plus.

Calista Ezeaku