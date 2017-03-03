Ebonyi Workers Reject New Pension Law Implementation

The organised labour under the umbrella of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Ebonyi State Chapter had collectively rejected the state new pension law recently signed into law by Governor Dave Umahi.

In a joint statement by the unions issued in Abakaliki, the state capital on Wednesday by the NLC chairman, Comrade Ikechukwu Nwafor, TUC chairman, Comrade Michael Nwonu and their JPSNC counterpart, Comrade Patrick Ekwe said.

The bill as passed by the State House of Assembly did not meet the provisions of the pension reform Act 2004 as amended before it was passed into law.

The labour leaders alleged that workers salaries were deducted before signing the bill into law without first creating in accordance with the law, Retirement Saving Accounts (RSAs)for the workers where funds deducted from their salaries for the contributory pension scheme would be paid.

The organised labour explained that Ebonyi State government had decided to go straight in deducting workers salaries without following the due process.

The unions called upon the government to immediately hold on, on the implementation of the pension law while the whole processes are completed for government to contribute 10% while workers contribute 8%as stipulated.

The unionists emphasized that the state government has violated the provisions of the pension reform act by contributing 5% for the workers pension and the workers contributing 8%, thereby turned the intendment of the pension law upside down.

They urged the state government to once more take a second look at the bill by going back to the drawing board.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi had on Tuesday February 21, 2017 signed into law the state new pension law armed at establishing a uniformed set of rules, regulations and standards in the administration and payment of retirement benefit to civil and public servants in the state.