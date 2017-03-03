Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records has signed three new artistes to their growing record labels. The three singers include Rapper POE, Dynamic Group DNA and highly talented singer, Jonny Drill.
Mavin Records also known as the Supreme Mavin Dynasty is a revamped record label founded by record producer, Don Jazzy on May 8th 2012. The label is home to recording artists such as Tiwa Savage Iyanya, Dr Sid, D’Prince, Di ja, Reekado Banks and Koredo Bello.
However two of the artistes, Tiwa Savage and Iyanya have left the Mavin records for ROC Nation and International Record label.
Don Mavin Records Signs Three New Artistes
