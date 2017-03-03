Boxer Advises NBF On Preparation For Games

Ahead of major international competitions, a Super Heavyweight boxer, Ajagba Efe, has urged the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) to provide the necessary facilities and logistics for boxers to perform credibly.

Ajagba spoke against the backdrop of his poor performance at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Tidesports gathered that Ajagba, Nigeria’s only boxer to the Games, lost at the quarter-finals to the world’s number two pugilist in the heavyweight category, Ivan Dychko,.

“It is very important to put everything in place for the boxers who went through tough stages to qualify the country for major Games at any level.

“It’s necessary for boxers who have qualified for Games to have their sparring partners in the contingent so that their final stage of training can be effective.

“I have to give this advice because of my experience in last year’s Olympics where I had my coach and two other officials without a sparring partner in camp.

“That really affected me because I was only following the instructions of my coach without a sparring partner to contend with, so such skimpy arrangements should be avoided in subsequent tournaments,’’ he said.

The 22-year-old boxer urged the federation to consider the inclusion of sparring partners and make its proposals early to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for prompt release of funds.

“The only way the federation can meet its needs is to approach the sports authorities with adequate budget that must include sparring partners in the team list,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that Ajagba, won a gold medal in the men’s Super Heavyweight class beating Keddy Angnes of the Seychelles 3-0 in the final of the 2015 African Games in Brazaville, Congo.

He also asked the federation to ensure exposure of boxers to many competitions before major games, noting that it would enhance their skills.