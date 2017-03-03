ASALGA Boss Commissions ICT Library

The Chairman, Asari-Toru Local Government Caretaker Committee, Hon. Promise Wright Warmate has lauded the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the accelerated development in the state.

He made the commendation in Buguma, headquarter of the Local Government while commissioning a new ICT Library equipped by the 1976 graduands of Kalabari National College (KNC), Buguma.

Warmate noted that the gesture of the Old Students Association is in tandem with the commitment to quality education under the Wike led administration, pointing out that they had set the pace in restoring the past glory of their alma mater.

The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Governor for his appointment and also commended him for his development strides in the area, particularly the ongoing renovation of the Buguma General Hospital.

Warmate, also an alumnus of KNC, decried the deterioration of values in the school system and promised to address some of the negative attitude of pupils in the community.

He said he will ensure that the ICT Centre is maintained and put into effective use, and called on other sets of old students association of the institution to emulate the noble example of the 1976 set.

In his address, the Chairman of the association, Elder Prayer Harry said the initiative was informed by a desire to give back to an institution that made them and in commemoration of their 40th Anniversary.

Harry thanked the council chairman for the reception accorded them as well as this expression of support and assistance to the school.

In her speech, the Principal of the School, Mrs Sundayba Dateme, expressed gratitude to the 1976 Students Association, describing the gesture as a demonstration of vision and pledged to protect the computers for optimal use by the students.

The association had earlier paid a courtesy call on the chairman of the council, where he urged the members to always keep abreast of developments in the institution as well as the community.

Items donated include 10 Computer Units/Accessories, Scanners, Desks and Chairs.