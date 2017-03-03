3SC Shares Points With Enyimba

Gbenga Ogunbote’s date as Enyimba coach against his former employers, Shooting Stars Sports Club ended on a frustrating 0-0 note on Wednesday, as goalkeeper Charles Tambe stood in between the sticks to deny the Peoples Elephant all three points.

Tambe produced saves after saves and was voted man of the match in the Matchday 11 fixture played at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Wednesday.

The former Sharks FC stopper was called to action quite early, when he rushed off his line to parry to safety a dangerously crafted Mfon Udoh corner in the 10th minute. Tambe forced another brilliant save off the former Akwa United man five minutes later.

Enyimba kept asking the questions, but Tambe and his teammates kept the home side at bay. The goalkeeper capped an impressive first half with an acrobatic save in added time, to limit the advances of Chima Akas’ 30 yards free kick.

The seven-time champions resumed hostilities with the hope of getting in front at the expense of a perfectly organised Shooting Stars defence. Their efforts almost paid off after the hour mark, when Mfon Udoh’s clever chip got through to Mustapha Ibrahim, but the striker’s header somehow found its way to the path of Tambe, who gathered stylishly.

The visitors completed the last quarter hour of the fixture with ten men, after defender Opeyemi Adetoyi got into the referee’s book for some dramatic reason in quick succession.

Time was of the essence to the two-time African champions, whose start to the season has been shaky. Substitute, Ismaila Gata was presented a glorious opportunity to seal the game for the home side in the 88th minute, but the former FC Ifeanyiubah man’s header, six yards away, disappointingly scaled above the woodwork.

The draw moves Enyimba to ninth place, having amassed 14 points from ten games, while Shooting Stars remain in the relegation zone. Enyimba travel to Kano on Matchday 12 and Shooting Stars host league leaders, Plateau United in Ibadan on Sunday.