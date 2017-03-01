Umahi Emerges S’East Govs’ Forum Chairman

The South- East Governors Forum, Sunday announced Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, as its new chairman.

The Governor who spoke to journalists on behalf of his colleagues shortly at the end of their meeting at the Government House Enugu,said they all agreed to work together in the areas of economy and security, particularly the issue of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“We decided to have proper economic integration of the South East zone, and in this regard we have instructed the economic commissioners of the various states to come out with a blue print in that regard”.

“We discussed quite a lot of issues as it affects Ndigbo, South East and of course, Nigeria in general, such as securty intergatrion.

“We have agreed to compare notes, we have agreed to talk with our CPs to do our security integration like kidnapping robbery and other terrible insecurity issues in the south east with a view to addressing them.

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu who briefed the press about the new development said that the lot fell on Ebonyi State because Anambra and Abia states have had their fair share of heading the Forum.

It would be that the South East Governors’ Forum have not had a leadership since 2015 when the former governor of Abia State, now an incumbent Senator, Chief Theodore, led the body.

Umahi, said he accepted the new position in good fate even though, he was not the most qualified for the position.

According to him,”I want to first of all accept the leadership position that my colleagues have imposed on me, though I am not most qualified but they decided that I should lead the South East Governors’ Forum at a time like this.

“So I want to thank them with all sense of humility and I accept with all my heart,” Umahi declared.

The new chairman disclosed that the governors met with the chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo who briefed them on the leadership of Ohanaeze and also the Deputy senate president, Chief Ike Ekweremadu who equally briefed them on infrastructural development as listed in the 2017 budget.as it concerned the South East.

He urged Ndigbo to give support to the present leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation as they the governors would give them maximum cooperation.

Our Correspondent reports that all the five governors of the South East state attended the meeting.