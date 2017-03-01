Table Tennis Oshonaike Happy With Young Players’ Zeal

Africa’s most decorated female table tennis player, Funke Oshonaike, yesterday said that she was impressed with the zeal exhibited by the young players at an ongoing table tennis clinics in Lagos.

Oshonaike, who is sponsoring the clinic, told newsmen at the Knock- up Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos that the children were willing to learn.

“They are all eager to play and learn and that’s very encouraging. This zeal in them triggers me to impart more knowledge in them.

“They are all open to corrections and are learning pretty fast. I’m optimistic that at the end of the exercise they will be better table tennis players,’’ said the Olympian.

The six-time Olympian believes the clinic will surely give the players hope that with discipline and hard work, they can reap from their efforts in the sport.

“I believe when top players like us organise such programmes for the young players, they are inspired and motivated to learn from us,’’ she said.

She added that she was responsible for the participants’ accommodation and feeding to make the clinic easy and smooth for them.

Oshonaike also provided branded shirts and perfumes for all the participants.

Tidesports gathered that 17 players from across the states of the federation, consisting of eight girls and nine boys are undergoing the clinic.

Oshonaike is conducting the clinic with the assistance of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) Head Coach, Nasiru Bello, Delta State Coach, Ibrahim Oyelewe and Kwara Coach, Kehinde Aiyelabegan.

The female players are Sukurat Aiyelabegan of Kwara, Ifeoluwa Omotosho of Lagos, Agnes Onoja of Ondo, Iyanuoluwa Falana of Kwara, Rofiat Jimoh of Kwara, Habibat Adeyinka of Oyo, Vivian Oku of Cross River, Kehinde Oyeniyi of Lagos and Grace David of Abuja.

The male players are Michael Obayomi of Lagos, Abayomi Animashaun of Ekiti, Muiz Adegoke of Lagos, Wariz Kagbatolorun of Oyo, Jamiu Ayanwale of Lagos, Taiwo Matti of Ondo, Idrisu Zachari of Kogi, Orok Etim of Cross Rivers and Ibrahim Umar of Kogi.