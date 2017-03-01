Police To Build N25, 000 Houses Nationwide

The Nigerian Police has said it would build 25,000 housing units across the nation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, made this declaration while addressing new recruits at the Police Training School Sokoto.

Idris noted that the move was part of efforts by the force to address the housing deficit plaguing the force and expressed hope that the gesture would bring relief to officers and men of the police force.

The IGP explained that accommodation was key to motivating the workforce, noting that the police force is not an exception, saying that the officers and men of the force would be motivated to be diligent and more productive in the discharge of their duties.

Furthermore, he said, the move was aimed at complementing the efforts that are being made towards making barracks nationwide more habitable.

He said the houses would be built in partnership with some private developers.