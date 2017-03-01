Plateau To Spend N5bn On Road Construction

The Plateau State Government said it would spend N5 billion to construct road networks in Jos metropolis.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Nazif, made the disclosure on Tuesday during the handover of one of the roads to the contractor in Jos.

Nazif said the state government, under the leadership of Gov. Simon Lalong, took the decision to alleviate the people’s sufferings.

The commissioner said Lalong had, during his electioneering campaign, met with communities in the state and was aware of their needs.

He added that the governor, in spite of his knowledge of the areas, asked the communities to forward their needs and most of them wanted roads and that led to the approval of road network construction in the metropolis.

He said “government will build about eight roads in Jos, expected to gulp a total of N5 billion with average distance of seven kilometers.