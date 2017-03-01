Participants Indicate Interest As Tennis Course Begins Today

The Chairman, Rivers State tennis Association, Mr. Isaac Uzoma has disclosed that over 50 participants are expected at the maiden Tennis Coaching Course slated to begin at the Board room of Port Harcourt Club Tennis Section, Old GRA, Port Harcourt today.

Uzoma, who is also the member representing the South-South zone of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) made this known in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday.

According to him, so far, the registration which is on-line has been encouraging while some called and indicated to register today before programme kicks – off.

He opined that arrangements have been concluded for a hitch-free and successful tennis coaching clinic which was necessitated due to the dearth of professional tennis coaches not only in the state, but in the South-South and Nigeria in general.

The South-South Zonal representative of the Nigeria Tennis Federation said, “this is the first time such a coaching course will be held in Rivers State”, adding that, “I am doing this to say thank you to the South-South people for the confidence reposed in me by electing me to represent them in the Board of the NTF”.

Mr. Uzoma noted with regret that lack of qualified tennis coaches in the state and beyond had been of great concern to them that are involved in tennis development, stressing that he is optimistic that at the end of the one-week course, qualified ITF certified Coaches would be discovered to build players technically and also to read matches during tournaments.

He, however , said the course is still open for registration and enjoined interested ones to take advantage.

