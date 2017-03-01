Nasarawa Poly Ready To Host NIPOGA – Rector

Rector, Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Prof. Shettima Sa’idu on Monday said that the institution was ready to hosts the 19th edition of the Nigerian Polytechnic Games Association (NIPOGA).

Sa’idu, who made this known to newsmen in Abuja, said that necessary infrastructure and facilities have been put in place ahead of the games.

“We are ready to host our institutions per say, in terms of infrastructure and facilities, we are ready.

“That’s the truth about it and we look forward to hosting a successful event.”

“For a long time the polytechnic sector have contributed a lot to the sporting world, but that much recognition have not been forthcoming to try to identify with ourselves. So, this time around, we are saying we want to reach out.

“There are some polytechnic products that have reached the height of international figures as far as sports is concerned.

“I have asked them to call Kanu Nwankwo and Segun Odegbami that are household names as far as football is concerned, not only in Nigeria but internationally.

“They are products of the Polytechnics; we’ve never showcased such people.”

Sa’idu, who doubles as the President of NIPOGA, revealed that the institution has new concepts and innovations that would be introduced in order to add value to the games.

He said that the institution was also doing a lot in terms of marketing of the games and seeking sponsorship from corporate organisations, individuals as well as the Federal and State governments.

“The marketing aspect, the new concept, the approach of advertising what we do to really attract is coming from formidable organizations like the A3 Foundation which is headed by the former First Lady of Kogi State, Amb. Aishatu Audu-Emeje.

“Ambassadors like John Fashanu, just the likes of them that are all over, household names and international figures are all out to identify with us.

“Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, we are actually one of those that have the strongest alumni in Nigeria today and we are harnessing on all these to ensure that we have a successful hosting.

“The host community is on board, the state government is supporting us and various individuals and groups are all with us,”