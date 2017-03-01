Fashola Pledges Completion Of Federal Roads In Bayelsa

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has expressed the desire of federal government to complete the Yenegwe-Okarki-kolo road project in Bayelsa State as the constractor has already been mobilized to site.

Fashola noted that, the project which has reached 47% completion was abandoned due to lack of funds, while the the Kolo-Etegwe-Bayelsa Palm Road project contract had been awarded but construction is yet to take off.

He appealed to Governor Dickson and other governors in the Niger Delta to sensitise their members in the Governors’ Forum as well as their representatives in the National Assembly to make the budgetary process flexible for the funding of such projects.

According to him, the infrastructural projects represent the pathway to economic recovery during this recession, as it will create employment for the local people and connect them to easily reach other parts of the country by road.

Earlier Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, had called for synergy between the state government and the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing on the development of critical infrastructural projects in the state.

Speaking during the courtesy visit of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and his team to Government House in Yenagoa, Governor Dickson lamented the inaccessibility of Brass, Bonny and Ogulagha Islands, hosting crude oil terminals in the Niger Delta.

Describing Brass Island as strategic to the national economy, Governor Dickson said, his administration had injected N3 billion to enable the contractors handling the Ogbia-Nembe road complete the first phase of the project.

He, therefore, expressed the preparedness of the state government to partner with the federal government towards the completion of the second phase of the road project to link Brass Island and enable the government harness the vast natural resources located in the area.

According to him, the collaboration with the federal government on the construction of the three senatorial roads was essential to link communities across the state to boost socio-economic activities.

While expressing confidence in Mr. Fashola’s capacity to deliver on his mandate, Governor Dickson also sought the partnership of the federal government in the area of housing and power generation, towards making the state a hub for power generation projects, because its abundant gas reserves.

The Governor noted that, Bayelsa was endowed with abundant gas resources which he noted, could be utilised in driving the industrialization efforts of both the state and federal governments.