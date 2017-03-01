Etche/Omuma Rerun: Wike Lauds INEC, Security

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agents over the smooth conduct of last Saturday’s supplementary national and state legislative elections in Etche and Omuma Local Government Area.

The governor gave the commendation during a church thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Diobu last Sunday over the various awards he has garnered in the past two months.

“ For the first time I have seen that there is no too much involvement of army and police in the elections and that is why it was peaceful’ Chief Wike said, adding, “ I also want to commend INEC for the first time. They have redeemed their image because their image was so battered.”

Chief Wike reasoned that the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the elections has finally affirmed that the state is a PDP state.

According to him, “ God has showed that He is with us. We will not disappoint the people and by the time we finish our tenure, the people will know the difference is clear.”

The governor used the church service to thank the church and the citizens for their support, stating that the achievements of the administration were as a result of divine assistance “ God will help us to contribute our quota, inspite of the intimidation from all quarters, we are still focused”, he said.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency seat, Chief Jerome Amadi Eke has attributed his victory at the polls to the massive support of the Etche people.

He said, “ The victory is for Etche people, for democracy. I want to assure them that I will represent them faithfully. The issue of party lines have been forgotten. I want to urge members of the PDP and the APC to sheathe their swords and join hands with me to move our constituency forward.”

Chief Eke further said, “ I equally call on my opponent to see the victory as a victory for him and a victory for me. No victor, no vanquished.”