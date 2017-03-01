Best Graduating Student Wins $10,000

The overall best graduating student of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Miss Chioma Nnebedum, has won the $10,000 Donald Duke Award for Best Graduating Student.

Nnebedum, a first class graduate of Accounting/Finance, received the award last Saturday in Enugu during the 4th convocation ceremony of the institution.

The awardee also coasted home with N100,000 as the best graduating student of the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences and N20,000 as the Accounting/Finance Best Graduating Student.

Nnebedum, who made the valedictory speech of the convocation, attributed the feat to parental support, doggedness and the desire for excellence.

She urged her follow graduates not to fear for what the future held for them but to get involved in the onslaught against corruption by the Federal Government.

Nnebedum said that their involvement in the fight against corruption and indiscipline had become imperative in order for Nigerians, and especially the youths to reclaim their future.

Earlier in a convocation address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke, said that the institution recognised that education was not the exclusive right of the rich.

Anieke said that the social teaching of the Catholic Church emphasised strongly options for the poor, adding that they had provided the enabling environment for their students to succeed.

“This explains why the institution has continued to offer scholarships to indigent students from all parts of the country.

“Apart from the vice chancellor’s extensive scholarship programme, the university has offered over 50 scholarships since its inception,” he said.

Anieke said that the institution had taken several people in the state and beyond out of the labour market as it had in its payroll over 1000 workers.

“In addition, more than 5,000 people are indirectly employed by Godfrey Okoye University through the services they are rendering to the institution,” he said.

Anieke said that the university would not be measured by the numbers of first class graduates it had produced but on how well it had served the community by delivering services that improved lives.

The institution is operated by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

Three persons, including the member representing Nsukka/Igboeze Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Patrick Asadu, were conferred with honourary degrees during the event.