Wike Plans Road Repairs In Oyigbo

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has promised to rehabilitate the Market Road to the Aba Expressway and Old Aba Road in Mabo Camp within Oyigbo Local |Government Area of the state.

He made the promise during the burial church service for Late Sir Precious Oforji, former Assembly member and Chairman of the local government area.

Speaking at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, the Governor said “from the expressway to the Mabo Camp Road, the road will be reconstructed .. I understand how good the Oyigbo people want the road, but God’s time is the best”.

The governor said the gesture was in fulfillment of his promise to the former Oyigbo Council Chairman whom he described as an affable and convivial man, and whose life is a legacy to those living.

Wike said, “he has done his own part and his life is a challenge to all of us and he has gone to meet his Creator”.

The governor said the administration owes the people of Oyigbo – good and workable infrastructure, even though his government did not award some of the failed contracts in the area.

He used the forum to call on street traders to vacate the roads by making use of the Ultra-modern market and stop blocking free flow of traffic along the road.

Wike also commiserated with the family, urging them not to relent in sustaining the good legacy their father had left behind.

Earlier in his sermon, Bishop Samuel Eze of the Anglican Diocese of Ukwa said the late Oforji died serving the Lord and laboured in God’s vineyard.

The man of God called on the people to emulate the life and good works of the former Oyigbo Council Chairman, pointing out that dying in the Lord is the best thing that can happen to anybody.

The Anglican Bishop said living and serving the Lord is the best path to eternal life, and prayed for the entire Oforji household to bear the loss of their father in good faith as he rests with his maker.