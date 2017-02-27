Unpaid Benefits: Retired Customs Officers Turn Beggars

Over 1000 officers of the Nigeria Customs Service retired last year by the Customs Comptroller – General Col. Hammed Ali (Rtd) have not been paid their retirement benefits.

Our findings revealed that, despite completion of all documentations for their retirement benefits to be they have not be paid for over a year now.

Our sources further revealed that, some of the officers due to the economic hardship are now roaming at customs commands seeking for financial assistance from their serving colleagues.

Sadly too, it seems the Customs Comptroller. General Hammed Ali is not looking their way as he is battling to keep his job.

The Customs boss has of recent been under attack by the senate for not wearing Customs uniform as the Comptroller-General of the service and taking decision alone without constituting the Customs Board which is the highest decision making body of the service.

It was also gathered that so many things are going wrong in the service since Ali took over the mantle of leadership. For instance, the digital ICT level which the service was on top in the country has gone down due to lack of funding and maintenance.

Also none of the scanners at all the Customs commands across the country are functional which give rise to influx of prohibited items into the country.

The Customs boss recently ordered his men to embark on 100 percent examination of all imports, a sign that scanners are not coming soonest.

Meanwhile Customs collets one percent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) on every import which runs into billions of naira. The CISS is for the purchase, repairs and maintenance of the scanners. Sadly, the Customs boss cannot effectively put it to use.

It would also be recalled that the Federal Government made a provision in 2016 budget for the payment of Pension and Gratuities which runs into N310.16 billions.

The sum was contained in the total expenditure of N6.08 trn in the 2016 National Budget. The fiscal document showed that the sum of N8.78 billions goes for the Customs, Immigration and Prison Pension Office

President Buhari, while presenting the budget to the national assembly said the government would strengthen its control over personal and pension costs, through the introduction of the continuous audit process.

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos