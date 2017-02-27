Stakeholder Seeks Local Content Act Implementation

For Nigerians and the national economy to derive maximum benefits from the oil and gas industry, it is imperative that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act be implemented to the letter.

Barr. Ebinyu George Aderigha, stated this, last Thursday at a one-day workshop organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Port Harcourt, for Rivers State.

Aderigha in his paper “The Mandate of NCDMB Act 2010”, said merely earning money from sale of crude oil to pay salaries and build infrastructure would not help the economy in the desired way.

He said, “until we make sure that the requirements of the industry, at least, a reasonable per cent are produced in the country, Nigeria as a nation cannot benefit from the industry”.

The speaker who was a resource person at the event regretted that for decades, the Nigeria oil and gas industry traditionally undertook procurement, production, storage, off loading units, marine vessels, drilling rigs and other strategic aspects from yards located in Asia, Europe and the America.

“The result is that while revenue from oil production activities has been impressive, there is no employment growth and little impact on our GDP from industry activity”, he said.

Aderigha explained that though the essence of the Nigerian content is not to indigenize the industry or nationalize assets of investors but to make provisions that would guarantee that investments made in facilities in Nigeria will be fully utilized and that government was interested to see that rights of every investor is protected under the laws.

Dr Jasmine Tamunosika- Amade who dwelt on how the host communities and youths can benefit from the Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010, urged the youths to acquire skills and endeavour to upload their data in the data base of the board for it to take appropriate action.

She stressed that though job and contracts might exist in the oil and gas sector, until due process and accessibility is possible it would be difficult for the board to reach out to them until it makes use of its data base.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Board said the workshop was designed to intimidate young Nigerians seeking information on how to actively get involved in the industry through human capacity development to empower them.

He stressed that from the onset, the board’s interest was about domiciliation of work and development of local capacity with the associated benefits.

The event took place at Amadi-Ama Town Hall.

Chris Oluoh