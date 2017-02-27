Speaker Tasks W’Bank On Human Capital Dev

Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has called on the World Bank to expand the scope of its C4 Project to include human capital development.

He made the plea when he played host to the World Bank Representative in Nigeria, Mr John Ngebe with the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu in his office Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

While commending the World Bank for siting its C4 project, in the state, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi said there was need to expand the scope of the programme to include human resources development.

“Our people are in dire need of development and we have people who are in abject poverty”, he said.

He underscored the importance of financial prudence and transparency which the World Bank is championing in most developing nations, pointing out that the country needs such policy in this period of economic recession.

The Speaker who pledged support to the C-4 Project maintained that the legislature would always support anything that would improve the lots of the people, and commended the efforts of the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in transforming the state.

Earlier, World Bank Representative, Mr. Ngebe had intimated the speaker that the project was aimed at driving youth development through employment creation to be able to check restiveness in the Niger Delta.

Mr. Ngebe said the legislature was key in achieving the vision of the World Bank, hence it is an organ of government and player in the management of state resources.

He stated that the Rivers State House of Assembly had provided the conducive environment for the World Bank projects and sued for continuous collaboration between the two bodies.

On his part, State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu said the visit was to intimate the legislature about the workings of C-4 Projects, which he said stands for State Employment Expenditure for Results.

Kamalu explained that legislative support to the programme would go a long way to achieve desired goals and underscored the need for sustained collaboration.