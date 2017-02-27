SON To Monitor Electricity Meters’ Importation

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has announced its determination to monitor the importation of electricity meters into the country in conformity with standards.

In a statement issued on Friday by the SON Head of Ports and Borders Operations, Mr Albert Wilberforce said that SON’s decision was to ensure that electricity meters imported or assembled in Nigeria met the standards of the International Electro-Technical Commission.

Wilberforce said that to achieve the desired goals, the organisation had set up a committee in conjunction with local electricity meters manufacturers to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy in the country.

He explained that there was the urgent need for the electricity meter manufacturers to ascertain that meters imported into the country met the needs and aspirations of local consumers and service providers.

He emphasized that SON had issues with people relating to arbitrary charges by service providers, stressing that people complain that what they are charged does not make sense or commensurate with the service provided or rendered by the service providers.

The SON’s Head Ports and Boarders Operations added that SON wanted to adopt the internationally accepted standards in line with what is obtained in the international community to meet the desires and aspirations of the local consumers as well as the manufacturers.

Wilberforce said that the committee comprised of consumers, service providers, experts and manufacturers even as SON remained unbiased empire meant to protect the interest of all stakeholders in the power sector.

Philip Okparaji