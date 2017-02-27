Rivers @50: Stakeholders Seek Partnership On Celebration

A fresh partnership between the private and public sectors has been advocated by stakeholders as a way of ensuring a successful golden jubilee anniversary celebrations for the state.

The plea was made by Mr. Albert Wigwe, Managing Director of Access Bank who chaired the State Golden Jubilee Fund Raising ceremony last weekend in Port Harcourt.

Wigwe opined that such partnership will create a viable platform to regenerate the state that, “will stand out in Nigeria, adding , ‘ the future of Rivers State lies in each and everyone of our participation.”

He said celebrating the golden jubilee of the state is another way of charting a course for the future, as he lauded Governor Wike for making significant improvement in infrastructure

Earlier, Chairman of the State Golden Jubilee Anniversary, Chief Ferdinand Anabraba pointed out that the celebrations will cement ties between all tiers of government, including the private sector.

With strong collaborations between the private and public sectors, he submitted that the celebrations will be memorable.

He explained that the anniversary has become important as a way of reflecting on how far the state has gone.

“Together we shall go into the future with hope and enthusiasm,” he remarked.

He lauded the governor’s vision in piloting the affairs of the state, describing it, “as unparalled” and which has been confirmed by the numerous awards bestowed on him in the past months.

Anabraba said the aim of the launching and fund raising is to ensure that all sectors participate in the anniversary as he acknowledged the contributions of both indigenes and non-indigenes in the development of the state.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the the state golden jubilee calls for reflection.

Wike declared, ‘Since 50 years after creation, we have embraked on a long journey of self identification. Our forebears weathered the storm, even though we are not where we supposed to be.”

He continued that the occasions offer the state the opportunity to chart a new course with hope for a better future, reminding all that the state belongs to both indigenes and non-indigenes.