River Ethiope, One Of World’s Cleanest – UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has identified the River Ethiope in Delta State, Nigeria as one of the cleanest in the world.

National Coordinator of the agency’s Biodiversity Conservation Programme, Dr Matthew Dore made the observation during a visit to the source of the river at Umuaja, Okoku Kingdom in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

Dr Dore said, the organisation has spent thousands of dollars to control erosion at the source of the river through a re-afforestation programme as well as the construction of road with interlocking stones to the Onuku sacred grove at the source of the river.

“We have come today to see the source of the river Ethiope. The River Ethiope is reputed to be the cleanest rivers in the whole world”, he said.

According to him because of the importance of the grove both spiritually and otherwise, to the country, movement of persons within the area is being controlled.

Speaking , the Palace Secretary, Akoku Kingdom, Comrade Uyo Ossai, said the Onuku shrine has become a pilgrimage site of some sort as people from all corners of the globe now visit the grove every year to seek for solution to their problem. Comrade Ossas said the River has given favour to many people as thousands of people are coming back to redeem pledges made to their deity.

He used the occasion to thank the UNDP for its supports and urged for the official declaration of the place as a world heritage site.

Also speaking, Professor Ikomi of Delta State University, Abraka, urged for commitment by relevant orgnaisations to improve infrastructure in the area.

He also commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its commitment towards the conservation of natural resources in the Niger Delta.