Residents Laud RSG On Soot Campaign

Residents of Port Harcourt have commended the Rivers State Government over the seriousness with which it is pursuing the campaign against black soot even as they appeal to security agencies to change their approach on destruction of illegal bunkering.

One of the residents, Chidi Afori said the recent arrest of some who mechanics who were burning tyres in Oyigbo by Governor Wike explained the government’s seriousness and appealed for more concerted effort by the law enforcement agents to end the act.

“The governor’s swift order which led to the immediate arrest of the mechanic involved is quite commendable. Let them be made to face the law for bringing death to us”, he said.

Another respondent, ThankGod Walson, said, “while the government has taken good actions especially by setting up a committee against soot, the public should try to give timely information afterall burning tyres smoke up for all to see”.

Walson also called on various unions to collaborate with government to end the act in view of the danger it poses to human lives. “Those caught must not be allowed to go. Let strict punishment and possible long jail term be given them”, he said.

Ebi Wilfred urged the state government and corporate organizations to prevail on the security agencies to stop burning the illegal refineries.

“How can somebody say burning the crude and other materials used in illegal refineries will not affect the environment.

“The issue is that illegal refinery operators affect the environment with their activities but the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who embark on destroying the illegal refineries by burning wholesome crude oil in use and other materials also aid them in destroying the environment”, he said.

He urged them to consider other strategies of destroying the refineries instead of burning and complicating environmental health the more.

Chris Oluoh