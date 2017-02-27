Rector Pledges To Encourage Sports Dev

The Management of

Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola has pledged to give more attention to sports, with a view to encouraging the development of talent in the institution.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Sam Kalagbor said this on Wednesday during the flagg- off of the Rector’s Cup 2017 this year at the Polytechnics.

He also said that, next year’s edition will witness the inclusion of more competing events, such as handball and Volleyball.

Dr Kalagbor further said that, the competition was to ensure the overall development of students, adding that the institution would no longer focus on academics alone.

He, also commended students for their matured behavour during the opening ceremony of the competition and urged for it to be sustained.

Meanwhile, the opening match was between the institute of Legal/Global Studies and School of Science and Technology. The School of Science and Technology won by 3-1.

The second match which was supposed to be held between the female team of School of Science and Technology and that of Foundational Studies, however, could not hold because of the absence of one of the teams, said Kalagbor.

Etengo Dimkpa