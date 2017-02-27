Prisons FC Hopes To Return To National League

The Head Coach of Federal Prisons FC, Randy Iortyer, at the weekend in Abuja said the club would likely return to the national league.

Iortyer told newsmen that the performance of the club at just-concluded FCT pre-season tournament showed that the team was ready to regain its place in the Nigerian league.

“We have been out of the league for about three seasons now but with our performance at FCT pre-season tournament, I think our club is ready to rejoin the league again.

“For us to return to the league we must follow all due process.

“We have not registered for any competition before we played the final match of the pre-season competition; this means that the team has regained its strength, we are good to go.

“We are looking at coming back to the league soon, but as we all know the economic situation in the country right now is not favourable.

“We don’t know exactly when we will regain our place in the Nigeria National League (NNL),’’ he said.

Iortyer added that funding had been one of the challenges faced by the club currently.

“The Controller-General of Prison has the final decision on the club but one of our greatest challenge has been funding.

“We hope that our performances will impress the management of the Nigeria Prisons Service. I pray that God touches them and the finance will be there for us to stage a comeback,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that Federal Prisons FC ended the FCT Pre-season tournament in the second position.