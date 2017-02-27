NABTEB Nabs 1,394 Over Exam Malpractices

A total of 1,394 out of the 45,974 candidates who sat for the November/December, 2016 NABTEB-organised examinations were caught over examination malpractice.

The Registrar of National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) in Edo, Mrs Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe gave the figure last Tuesday in Benin.

The registar gave the figure while announcing the release of the results of the November/December 2016 National Busieness Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations.

Isiugo-Abanihe said that, 21,476 candidates who sat for NBC and NTC examinations scored five credits and above, with English Language and Mathematics.

The registrar said that, modalities put in place by the board to curtail examination malpractice were still intact to reduce the proportion.

She said that, NBC and NTC had multiple benefits including serving as certificates with which to secure jobs and demands to obtain admission into tertiary institutions.

Isiugi-Abanihe urged state governors to set up technical and vocational education training centres to empower the youth.