Journalist Slams Imo Assembly Over Anti-Media Law

A veteran journalist, Dr. Sunday Igwe, has criticised Imo State House of Assembly’s move to enact a law that will gag journalists in the state.

Igwe, told newsmen in Owerri last Thursday that the action of the House would stall free flow of information, adding that any plan to censor journal-ists would negate the essence of the profession.

“It is an aberration for lawmakers to dictate how journalists should practise their profession.

“Besides, it is already guided by the constitution of the nation.”

It would be that the Deputy Speaker of Imo Assembly, Mr. Ugonna Ozuruigbo (APC- Nwangele) sponsored the media bill before the House.

Part of the draft recommended that, journalists should be censored, to avert libelous publications.

The bill, which has passed second reading in the House, is already generating a lot of negative reactions from the public.

Igwe, a member of Veteran Journalists Association in Imo State described the bill as anti-media, and urged lawmakers never to allow it scale through.

“It is an unusual practice that a journalist should be restricted in the practice of his profession due to the selfish interest of politicians.”

He urged journalists and media organisations to challenge the bill, if the lawmakers insisted on passing it.

Meanwhile, Igwe advised journalists to always adhere to the professional code of ethics.