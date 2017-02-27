Jonathan, Dogara Salute Shagari At 92

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the nation’s first Executive President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who turned 92 on Saturday.

Jonathan, in a felicitation message signed by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Saturday in Abuja, described Shagari as “a man of honour and unmatched dignity, who left enduring legacy as President”.

The former president said that in an out of office, Shagari has continued to inspire generations of Nigerians through his patriotism, selflessness, simplicity and unwavering commitment to the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“You diligently served your nation as a teacher, parliamentarian and President.

“You have continued to serve her, even in your old age, as an elder statesman and sage who calmly offers his wise counsel on national issues.

“Your Excellency, in your wisdom you envisioned a great nation and I pray to God to grant you more fruitful years to see Nigeria attain that enviable height we all desire.”

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has also congratulated Nigeria’s former president and elder statesman, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, as he marks his 92nd birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Turaki Hassan, Dogara noted that Shagari served Nigeria selflessly and always put the country first.

“Former president Shagari is an embodiment of humility and selfless service, a father of all and pillar of support.

“We celebrate him today as he marks his 92nd birthday.

“He has been a source of wisdom to all who go to him for counsel and remains a shining example of how leaders should be.

“On this special day, I pray that the almighty God continues to guide him and keep him in perfect health as he continues to age gracefully,” Dogara said.